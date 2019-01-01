Kane inspiring Spurs striker as he looks to shine in Australia

The Tottenham academy product has made a surprise loan move in an attempt to take his game to the next level

Six years ago, Harry Kane was being sent out on loan to the likes Norwich and Leicester as the young Tottenham striker looked to make the intimidating step up to senior football.

It's a move that now seems like a distant memory for the World Cup golden boot winner, but a reality Spurs youngster Shayon Harrison himself now faces after making the bold decision to join Australian side Melbourne City on loan.

While a daunting move for a 21 year old, Harrison is determined to follow in Kane's footsteps - even if they have taken him 16,000 kilometres from home.

"Harry’s an example of hard work, going out on loan, doing well there and showing that hard work pays off," Harrison told Goal.

"He’s a big inspiration for me, especially being a striker. Someone I really look up to and hopefully I can mirror that one day.

"I’ve trained with him a lot, played with him in a few pre-season games - he’s just an amazing player, everything you want in a striker.

"Not only on the pitch but the way he carries himself off it as well. He’s an unbelievable professional and someone all the lads at Spurs look up to."

Now firmly over the jet-lag of a 23-hour flight from London to Australia, Harrison revealed his familiarity with City coach Warren Joyce, along with a pre-season trip to Melbourne in 2016 helped him make the move.

"I knew a bit about the manager when he was with Man United’s reserves a couple years ago so when I found out that there was interest for me to come over I was really, really excited," he said.

"We were looking at options anywhere really in England and abroad - this was a very sudden interest so when I found out I thought it was a great move for me and wanted to get it done.

"I was in Melbourne for a pre-season tournament with Spurs a couple years ago so I was keen to come back."

Though not a complete stranger to Melbourne, the 21-year-old striker admits the move is set to test him on and off the pitch.

After two previous loans moves to Yeovil Town and Southend United, Harrison is eager to embrace the challenge of playing against men rather than boys.

"It’s a big challenge for me off the pitch as well as on it," he said.

"Being so far away from home, living alone and really getting out of my comfort zone essentially.

"It’s a big challenge mentally and I know the A-League is a physical league.

"The next step for me is to play men’s football - those were the reasons I came out here and I’m trying to make that next step in my career."

Harrison has played just one senior game for Spurs to date in the EFL Cup back in 2016 when he came on as a substitute at Anfield.

That moment has left the academy product desperate for more first-team action having originally linked up with the club as a nine year old.

"I've been at Spurs since I was nine - was scouted from my Sunday league team in London," Harrison said.

"Made my debut in Anfield in the League Cup which was an amazing experience and something I’ll never forget. Really hungry to get that back.

"With such a big club like Spurs you have everything you need to get the best out of yourself. Hopefully I can go back there and kick on from there."

For now though, Harrison has his sights set firmly on impressing in Australia and in the process hopefully turning a few heads thousands of kilometres away back in the UK.