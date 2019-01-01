Kane can break Rooney's England record - Shilton

A Three Lions legend has backed the Tottenham striker to earn a place in his country's hall of fame if he continues on his current trajectory

Harry Kane has a 'great chance' of breaking Wayne Rooney's goalscoring record, according to Peter Shilton, who describes the Spurs star as a 'natural' predator in the final third.

The Three Lions romped to a 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday night, booking a place at next summer's European Championships in the process.

Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham all got themselves on the scoresheet, as did Montenegro's Aleksandar Sofranac when he put through his own net, but Kane stole the headlines with a clinical hat-trick.

The England captain moved ahead of Frank Lampard, Nat Lofthouse and Alan Shearer in the record books with his latest treble, increasing his international tally to 31 from 44 outings.

Kane needs 23 goals to overtake former forward Rooney, who managed to hit 53 in 120 appearances for his country.

Shilton, who holds more caps for the Three Lions than any other player in history, has backed Kane to beat Rooney's mark before he hangs up his boots.

"I think he's got a great chance of breaking the record, because he's such a natural goal scorer," he told Love Sport Radio.

"He's so aware of where he is on the pitch all the time."

Shilton added on Kane's all-round contribution to England's cause: "He's not just a goalscorer, he can play players in. He's a pivotal part of the moves we have around the box."

The Spurs talisman could bridge the gap on Rooney even further when Gareth Southgate's side wrap up their qualifying campaign away to Kosovo on Sunday.

Kane has shown a ruthless streak against lesser nations throughout his international career, but Shilton warns he will be expected to reproduce the goods against stronger opposition next year.

"The test for him is whether he can do it against top opposition," the ex-England goalkeeper said.

"It's all about how he does at Euro 2020 against the very best, because we really need him to step up.

"He's got to perform at the Montenegro level against top opposition, but I'm sure he will because he's a superb player."

After England's final Group A fixture, Kane will return to north London to link up with the rest of the squad, as the Premier League's festive period approaches.

Spurs are due to take in a trip to West Ham on November 23, before hosting Olympiacos in the three days later.