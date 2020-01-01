Kamaldeen Sulemana: Nordsjaelland prodigy responds to maiden Ghana call-up

The teenager talks about his first invitation to the Black Stars by coach CK Akonnor

Nordsjaelland attacker Kamaldeen Sulemana has described his maiden call-up as a dream come true following his inclusion in a 23-man squad for a friendly fixture against Mali on October 9.

The 18-year-old has been in impressive form in the Danish league since breaking into the Wild Tigers' first team last season.

Three days after making CK Akonnor's Black Stars roster, the left-winger reacted with two goals as Nordsjaelland handed Lyngby a 4-1 league defeat on Monday.

"It is every boy’s dream to join the national team, so I am really proud to be selected as an 18-year-old," Kamaldeen said, as reported by Bold.

"I’m happy and now I have to show everyone that I deserve to be there.

"My goal is just to play. I do not know how many minutes I'll get, but I am happy if I just get 10 seconds."

Kamaldeen is the second Nordsjaelland player to earn a Ghana call-up is the last 11 months, following in the footsteps of Mohammed Kudus who has since moved on to join Dutch giants Amsterdam.

"[Kamaldeen is a] good player, young and I think he needs patience and time," Akonnor said in his inclusion of the attacker in the Ghana squad, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) official website reported last week.

"I think we need to start developing and looking at the next four or five years, these are the guys and once we are able to start with people like that, we will be motivating them slowly.

"We are not going to push them too much but slowly develop them into the team. He reminds me of Jeremy Doku but unfortunately, he is gone for .

"He has that kind of style and ability to play like him and I think it is necessary to bring him in to have a look at him and also to be around the team to see the likes of Dede Ayew the captain, Jordan Ayew and others who will help him to be a better player in the national team."

Kamaldeen is set to compete for a permanent place in the Ghana set-up with winger Christian Atsu, midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Ghana captain Andre Ayew and -based Samuel Owusu.

Ghana face Mali as part of preparations for a 2022 (Afcon) qualifier against Sudan in November.