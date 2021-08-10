Kamaldeen: Ghana sensation didn't want to be substituted in Rennes debut

The teenager speaks on his goal against Lens and being substituted by coach Bruno Genesio

New Stade Rennes sensation Kamaldeen Sulemana is excited by his scoring start to life at the club and believes he could have played on in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Lens.

On his debut, the Ghana international announced his presence in style, sending a beautiful effort into the net just 14 minutes after kick-off.

He was hauled off the pitch in the 58th minute, his place taken by Belgium winger of Ghanaian descent Jeremy Doku.

“It was a complicated game. Before kick-off, I was very excited to make my official game debut for the club. I am very happy to be in this team. I am surrounded by good players. To score in my first game, I couldn't have asked for better,” Kamaldeen told his club’s official website.

“Now, we have to keep working and learn French to get along even better with my teammates. It will be even easier for the future. But for a first in Ligue 1, it's not so bad.

“It was more intense than what I used to know but I managed to get used to it. I could have played a little longer but the coach wants it to be progressive. By bringing in Jeremy in my place, it's not bad. There is no problem. I'll quickly find the rhythm.

“Of course, I would have preferred that we win like everyone else. A little disappointed but not everything can be perfect from the start."

The Ghanaian’s goal was a moment of brilliance.

On a counter break, the 19-year0old latched on to a pass, drove his way into the box before curling beyond the goalkeeper.

“These are moves that I work on in training, and that I also worked on before, strikes from the outside or inside the box,” he said.

“I hope to reproduce this kind of situation in the matches to come. You have to know how to try your luck. When you feel good, success is often the order of the day.

“It's a pleasure to see the supporters back in the stadiums. I was very well received, their support is heart-warming.

“It feels good to share these first emotions with the Rennes public, in a very beautiful stadium, with a perfect pitch. I really appreciated. I hope we can bring a lot of happiness to them throughout the season.”

Kamaldeen, who joined Rennes from Danish fold Nordsjaelland in July, will look to make his second league appearance for the club in their away trip to Brest on Sunday.