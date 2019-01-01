Kalidou Koulibaly disappointed by Napoli's Coppa Italia defeat to AC Milan

The Partenopei were booted out of the Italian Cup competition on Tuesday night after bowing to Gennaro Gattuso's side

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has expressed his team's disappointment after they were eliminated from the Coppa Italia by AC Milan.

Krzysztof Piatek netted twice on his full debut for the Rossoneri to send them into the Coppa Italia semi-final with a 2-0 win at San Siro.

The defeat comes in the wake of the goalless draw between both sides in last Saturday's Serie A outing at the same venue.

Having been demoted from the Uefa Champions League to the Europa League, Carlo Ancelotti's side are now hoping to close an 11-point gap between them and league leaders Juventus as they aim for a silverware this term.

However, Koulibaly who was in action for the entire duration of the encounter was far from happy with the result and hopes they bounce back with a win over Sampdoria at the weekend.

"It’s a difficult moment because we really wanted to win this game and saw the Coppa Italia as a target,” Koulibaly told Rai Sport, per Football Italia.

“We are disappointed to have started the match by conceding two avoidable goals. We put our heart and soul into it, but that was not enough.

“We want to stay as close to Juventus as possible, then there’s the Europa League and we’ll see what happens when we play FC Zurich. We need a reaction immediately, starting from the weekend against Sampdoria.”

Algeria's Faouzi Ghoulam also rued the loss and apologised for the Partenopei's exit from the cup competition.

"It is a very bad elimination, but it has to be accepted. We are sorry and I am sure we will react," Ghoulam tweeted.

È un’eliminazione che fa male ma che dobbiamo accettare. Siamo dispiaciuti ma sono sicuro che sapremo reagire.

C'est une élimination qui fait très mal mais il faut l'accepter. Nous sommes désolé et je suis sûr que nous allons réagir.🏆 #MilanNapoli #CoppaItalia 🇮🇹 #sscnapoli 🇩🇿 pic.twitter.com/E8MLvLTnBF — ghoulam faouzi (@GhoulamFaouzi) January 29, 2019