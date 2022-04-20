Jwaneng Galaxy head coach Morena Ramoreboli has claimed Kaizer Chiefs had to be injected for food poisoning before their Caf Champions League second leg quarter-final in 2021 against Simba SC.

The Tanzanian side won by a 3-0 margin in Dar es Salaam, but Ramoreboli has claimed Amakhosi underwent an ordeal ahead of the match.

This after Orlando Pirates complained of the treatment they received last weekend when they too had to play Simba away from home, albeit in the Confederation Cup.

"If Kaizer Chiefs can tell you what happened there you will be shocked. Some Chiefs players had to be injected because those guys put something in their pre-match meal that made the players very tired," Ramoreboli told KickOff.

"Your pre-match meal will be prepared separately from the rest of the guests in the hotel.

"Those people [at Simba] will do anything to win a match, even if it means killing someone to win a match. They will do it. I’m scared of what those people do. They don’t care at all.

"With what they do to players, then you will understand that at some point, they will kill someone. Imagine that some of the Chiefs players had to be injected because the food was poisoned. So, you must understand how dangerous they are."

Ramoreboli’s Galaxy came up against Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the Champions League’s preliminary round last year and adds that they were also frustrated.

"They didn’t expect that we would come back as strong as we did, so they were not as hard as they were with others, like Chiefs," the South African added.

"At the airport, they will delay you by looking for things that don’t make sense so that you get frustrated.

"They give you a bus, not in good condition and they don’t care. They make it a point that you struggle to find a pitch to train on when you arrive early. It is difficult to get a ground when the host doesn’t even want to talk to you.

"I was fortunate that before I went there, I consulted with coach Pitso [Mosimane] and he told me about how stubborn they are at their home ground. I also spoke to someone at Chiefs.

"On the day of the match, I knew that we can’t eat the pre-match meal at the hotel because they have their chefs there."

Pirates will host Simba on April 24 in the second leg of the Confederation Cup quarter-final duel, and Ramoreboli tips the Soweto giants to overturn the 1-0 loss they suffered in Tanzania.

"Pirates obviously have the quality to get past Simba," he concluded. "In terms of quality, Pirates are far better than Simba.

"They [Simba] are not as good, which is why they make sure that they use whatever resources they must [to] disturb you when you go there.

"Playing Simba away is always difficult because they do whatever it takes to win the match, whether it is good or bad."