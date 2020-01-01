Kaizer Chiefs’ Akpeyi gets Nigeria recall for Sierra Leone games

The 34-year-old goalkeeper returns to Super Eagles’ fold for next month’s African Cup of Nations double-header qualifiers against the Leone Stars

goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has been recalled for November’s qualifying games against Sierra Leone.

The veteran Super Eagles stopper's last game for the country was against Lesotho on November 17, 2019, when Victor Osimhen’s brace led the West African giants to a 4-2 triumph at Setsoto Stadium, Maseru.



The star was excluded from Gernot Rohr’s team that faced reigning African champions and in October's international friendlies owing to injury.

However, he has been invited to compete for a starter’s shirt when the three-time African champions take on the Leone Stars enroute qualification for 2022.

“Daniel Akpeyi returns to the Nigerian team for their upcoming Group L home and away games against Sierra Leone,” a statement from his South African team read. “Akpeyi who has already played in the Super Eagles' opening two games of the qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, will face Sierra Leone at home in Benin City on 13 November and in Free Town on 17 November.”

After missing Amakhosi ’s 3-0 defeat by , he returned to the team as Gavin Hunt’s side secured a 1-0 away win against at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

John Keister’s Sierra Leone, who are eyeing a third appearance at the biennial African football showpiece, sit at the base of Group L having made a stuttering start in the race to Afcon 2022 qualifying campaign.

A shock victory over Nigeria in the first leg on November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium would put their qualification hopes back on track. The return leg will be held four days later at the National Stadium, Freetown.

The Super Eagles, they have graced the championship on 17 occasions, emerging victorious three times, finishing as runners-up four times and returning third for a record eight times.

They finished third in their last outing, staged in after defeating Tunisia 1-0 in the third-place play-off after bowing to eventual champions Algeria in the semi-final.