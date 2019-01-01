Juventus vs Empoli: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Massimiliano Allegri's side will be without Cristiano Ronaldo this weekend as they look to maintain their 15-point gap at the top of Serie A

lost their first league game of the season against before the international break and while their lead at the top isn't under threat, the club will be keen to return to winning ways against .

It looks a straightforward task on paper for Massimiliano Allegri's men, but they will be without star man Cristiano Ronaldo who suffered injury while on international duty.

Empoli will be boosted by the Ronaldo news, while their recent victory over combined with their focus on surviving relegation will undoubtedly motivate Aurelio Andreazzoli's side to win even further.

They hold just a one-point advantage over in the relegation zone, so every point is crucial at this stage in the season for club.

Game Juventus vs Empoli Date Saturday, March 30 Time 5:00pm GMT / 1:00pm ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

US TV channel Online stream ESPN+ ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be shown by Premier Sports and streamed on the Premier Sports Player app.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Sports Player

Squads & Team News

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin Defenders Chiellini, Caceres, Bonucci, Cancelo, Rugani, Spinazzola Midfielders Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur, Caviglia Forwards Ronaldo, Dybala, Mandzukic, Kean, Bernardeschi

Cristiano Ronaldo will be absent for Saturday's clash after the 34-year-old suffered a minor thigh injury while on international duty with .

However, fellow winger Juan Cuadrado may return for the first time since December after recently overcoming a knee injury.

Douglas Costa remains on the sideline with the hamstring injury he suffered in February.



Potential Juventus starting XI: Perin; Rugani, Bonucci, Caceres; Betancur, Can, Pjanic, Sandro, Cancelo; Mandzukic, Dybala.

Position Empoli players Goalkeepers Provedal, Perucchini, Dragowski Defenders Di Lorenzo, Veseli, Antonelli, Polvani, Maietta, Pasqual, Silvestre, Rasmussen, Diks, Dell'Orco, Nikolaou Midfielders Brighi, Pajac, Traore, Bennacer, Acquah, Capezzi, Krunic, Ucan, Buchel Forwards Oberlin, La Gumina, Farias, Caputo, Mchedlidze

Manager Aurelio Andreazzoli will be relying on star striker Francesco Caputo to add to his season's tally of 13 goals and fire his side to a surprise victory this weekend.

Elsewhere, Empoli have a full squad for their trip to Turin besides Lorenzo Polvani and Antonio La Gumina with both currently overcoming injuries.

Potential Empoli starting XI: Dragowski; Dell'Orco, Silvestre, Maietta; Pajac, Krunic, Bennacer, Traore, Di Lorenzo; Caputo, Farias.

Betting & Match Odds

Juventus are 1/4 favourites with bet365. Empoli are priced at 11/1 outsiders to secure victory, while a draw can be backed at 5/1.

Match Preview

Juventus look destined for an eighth Serie A title this season with the club currently holding a 15-point gap over with 10 games left to play.

However, a recent 2-0 defeat to Genoa will undoubtedly inspire Massimiliano Allegri's men to return to form to help build some momentum heading into their quarter-final clash against .

The 51-year-old manager also stated after the shock defeat he hoped the loss would encourage his players to not get complacent and keep improving on the pitch.

"You can't play every game to the best of your abilities," Allegri said after the Genoa defeat. "I think, if anything, this defeat can do us good and wake us up."

The Turin side are also without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo for this upcoming a game, and it will give Allegri a chance to assess his side's goalscoring capabilities without the Portuguese talisman in the side

In Ronaldo's absence, the attacking duties will be shifted more onto the likes of Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic who will be keen to impress heading into the crunch stage of the Champions League.

Empoli, meanwhile, are gearing up for an intense relegation scrap and three points over the league leaders would be a brilliant result in their quest to secure survival.

They claimed a 2-1 victory over Frosinone in their last game before the international break, and will be carrying some momentum heading into the clash against Juventus.

Following their tie against Juventus, they then take on Napoli so any points acquired in their next two fixtures will be a positive outcome for the Serie A strugglers.