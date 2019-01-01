Juventus to offer Szczesny new deal following Man Utd interest

The Poland international's current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2021, and the Bianconeri are keen to tie him down past that date

are set to open talks with goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as they look to tie the international down following a summer in which showed an interest in signing him.

Former No.1 Szczesny's current deal at the Allianz Stadium would keep him in Turin until the summer of 2021, and there is concern that were he to enter the final year of his contract then other clubs may begin taking steps to tempt him away from the champions.

One such team may be United, who Goal can confirm enquired as to Szczesny's potential availability amid uncertainty over the future of David de Gea.

were heavily linked with De Gea with his deal at Old Trafford set to end at the completion of the 2019-20 campaign, though the international has now signed a new four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Though that is likely to mean any interest from United in Szczesny is put on hold for now, Juve remain keen to ensure they do not lose a player who has become one of their prized assets in recent years.

Signed from Arsenal following two successful loan spells at , he initially acted as understudy for Gianluigi Buffon at the Bianconeri, with most of his appearances coming in Serie A matches against lesser opposition.

He stepped up to become the club's No.1 last term as Buffon departed for PSG, and has retained that position despite the return of the Azzurri legend 12 months on.

In total he has made 69 appearances for Juve, keeping 35 clean sheets in the process.

As such, sporting director Fabricio Paratici is set to open negotiations with the 29-year-old in the coming weeks, with the club's initial offer set to commit to Szczesny to their cause until June 2024.

They are also offering to increase his wages from his current yearly salary of €3.5 million (£3m/$3.9m).

Szczesny is just one of a number of Juventus players who are set to be involved in contract discussions before the turn of the year as Paratici looks to tie down other key members of Maurizio Sarri's squad.

Perhaps most pressing are Juan Cuadrado and Blaise Matuidi, whose current deals are set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Seen by many as a squad player, international Cuadrado has impressed at right-back so far this term and is set to be rewarded with an extension of his terms.

Matuidi, meanwhile, was heavily linked with a move away from the club during the summer, but the 2018 World Cup winner has also performed well in the early weeks of the season and it is hoped he can be persuaded to stay with the club past June.

Sarri's side return to action following the international break on Saturday when they host having opened up a one-point gap on at the top of the table following their 2-1 win over the Nerazzurri last time out.