Juventus to offer €30m plus Dragusin for Locatelli as Italy star shines at Euro 2020

The Bianconeri are hoping to win the race for a much sought-after midfielder, with an official approach being readied

Juventus are readying an official approach for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli that will see them offer €30 million (£26m/$36m) and Radu Dragusin, Goal has learned.

The Bianconeri have been admirers of the 23-year-old for some time, with Goal confirming back in April that a bid was in the pipeline.

Efforts to do a deal are now set to be stepped up, with Locatelli starring for Italy at Euro 2020.

What is the offer?

Juve are prepared to make a part-exchange bid for a man that has seen his stock rise considerably in recent times.

Those in Turin hope that a deal with Sassuolo can be sweetened by including one of their rising stars.

Romanian youngster Dragusin is held in high regard, but faces fierce competition for places at the Allianz Stadium.

The 19-year-old could, therefore, be allowed to fill Locatelli's boots at a domestic rival.

Could a deal be done?

Sassuolo continue to hold a strong hand when it comes to any talks.

They are understood to value Locatelli at around €40m (£34m/$47m) and are not about to relax their stance.

A talented performer is seeing his value rise at this summer's European Championship, with two goals netted on his last outing against Switzerland.

With that in mind, Sassuolo will not be rushing into any deals and Juve may have to dig a little deeper - especially with rival interest being mooted from England.

What has Locatelli had to say?

The classy midfielder is reluctant to be drawn into a debate on his future, with international duty taking his full focus at present.

He has said on the speculation he is generating: "[The transfer rumours are] just talk. I will decide after the European Championship.

"There's such an important competition to play in, and I'm only focused on this.

"I rely on what happens on the pitch, the real things, everything else is just gossip, it's useless to talk about it."

