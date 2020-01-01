Juventus outcast Khedira admits to contact with Everton boss Ancelotti

The former Germany international is keeping his options open, and is not ruling out a return to Stuttgart

Sami Khedira has revealed he remains in dialogue with boss Carlo Ancelotti, with Goal able to reveal that there is optimism from both and the player that his contract will be terminated in January.

The former international has found himself out of the picture under new Juve boss Andrea Pirlo, and has been linked with a move away from Turin.

Khedira said recently he has spoken to Ancelotti and boss Jose Mourinho, who he has worked under before.

More teams

Ancelotti has spoken in glowing terms of the 33-year-old, recently saying: "I have a good memory of Sami Khedira, he was with me at and was a fantastic professional.

"I would love to work with him.”

And it appears Khedira is open to linking up with his former manager once again.

“We spoke on the phone and wrote,” Khedira told Bild. “You know my situation.”

Khedira is keen on a move in January, as he says he is fit and hungry to be playing regularly every week.

“I'm open to a new sporting challenge,” Khedira said. “I have had a difficult time and want to play football again, fighting for three points week after week. That's what I long for.

"At the moment I still have so much strength and energy, so I am not dealing with summer 2021, but with December and January. A change is realistic, my full focus is on that."

Khedira began his professional career at and he is not ruling out bookending his time in the sport with a side who returned to the top tier in Germany last season.

“Stuttgart are back in the , and I can't rule out anything in the Bundesliga,” he said. “VfB is on a good and promising path.”

The holding midfielder says he has plenty still to give, and would relish a role where he could help nurture young players coming through the ranks.

Article continues below

“I would have great fun working with many young players whom I could help and share [knowledge with] as a mentor on the pitch,” he added.

For the moment, Khedira can only watch on from the sidelines in Turin. Juventus have four more games - , , and - before the transfer window opens in January.

Negotiations over a contract termination are expected to resume in the coming days.