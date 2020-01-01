Juventus must be patient with Rabiot but he will reach the top, says Blanc

A man who worked with the French playmaker at Paris Saint-Germain wants to see him fulfil his potential at the Allianz Stadium

must be "patient" with Adrien Rabiot, according to Laurent Blanc, who has described the midfielder as a "great talent".

Rabiot completed a free transfer to Juve last summer after an acrimonious departure from .

The 25-year-old was ostracised at Parc des Princes after refusing to sign a new deal, and ultimately decided to continue his development in after months of speculation over his future.

The international committed to a four-year contract with Juve, but failed to hit the ground running in his new surroundings at the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Rabiot was restricted to a backup role in Maurizio Sarri's squad at first, amid strong competition for places in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Aaron Ramsey and Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, the former PSG star has been a fixture in the Bianconeri's starting XI since the resumption of the season last month, and he grabbed his first goal for the club in some style during a clash with Milan on Tuesday.

Rabiot ran the length of the pitch before firing an unstoppable shot past Gianluigi Donnarumma in the Rossoneri net to give Juve the lead at San Siro, before the home side mounted a stirring fightback to win the match 4-2.

Blanc, who gave the playmaker his first taste of senior football while he was in charge at PSG, thinks a fellow Frenchman can reach the very top of the game as he grows in confidence with each passing year.

The former PSG boss told Tuttosport: “Rabiot is my pupil, Adrien is no longer a boy, but he is still a class of ’95. Aside from his brief experience at at the age of 14, for him this is the first real adult adventure away from home, away from France.

“A time of adaptation to Italian football and to a great club like Juventus had to be taken into account. How to get the best from him? We must make him feel confident... I also had problems with him at the beginning in Paris.

“In post-lockdown games I saw an Adrien very similar to the one I trained at PSG. More enterprising, skilled in transitions and powerful. But Rabiot can do even more because he has all the qualities to become a top player. He probably hasn’t figured out how strong he is yet.

“If the Bianconeri bet on him a year ago they must be patient because they have a great talent on their hands. Trust me, there are few players like him and it won’t take long to reach the top.”