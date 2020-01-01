Juventus in pole position as Milan & Everton monitor Bologna star Orsolini

The Rossoblu signed the rising star permanently in the summer from Turin but his former owners included a repurchase clause in the deal

Riccardo Orsolini is on course to have his best season yet in , notching five goals and an equal amount of assists across 's 18 league matches thus far. As such, the 22-year-old is attracting admiring glances from elsewhere, most notably from former club , and .

The left-footed winger, a product of Ascoli's youth system, joined Juve back in 2017 but was immediately sent to on a two-year loan. Finding playing time hard to come by, Osolini returned to Turin before being sent out to Bologna, where he quickly found his feet.

Bologna boss Sinisa Mihajlovic has played a huge role in the forward's re-emergence as a burgeoning talent, restoring the confidence of a young player who clearly possesses plenty more room for improvement – as shown by his stats this season.

While obviously extremely pleasing for the Rossoblu and their fans, Orsolini's development is also of great interest to Juve, who – as they often do – wisely included two separate buyback clauses in the deal that saw the international make a permanent move to Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Sources close to the club revealed to Goal that the first allows the Old Lady to bring the attacker back to the Allianz Stadium for a mere €22.5 million (£19m/$25m) in the upcoming summer transfer window, while the second sees that figure rise to €30m (£25m/£33m) the following year.

Ultimately, the above information is par for the course when it comes to Juve's transfer business, but it does give the men at Continassa a decision to make ahead of the off-season as interest in their former charge continues to grow.

Indeed, scouts from several clubs have been monitoring Orsolini's progress, with Serie A rivals Milan among those watching with a keen eye.

It is also understood that have an interest in the Italian, and the recent appointment of Carlo Ancelotti could go some way to convincing the youngster to test his mettle in the English top tier.

Whatever happens will depend on the will of Juventus, however, to whom a summer return for Orsolini should not be excluded.