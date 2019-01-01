Juric linked to surprise Indonesian move

The striker is set to leave Switzerland and may find himself back in Asia

Having made just one appearance for Luzern in 2019, Australian attacker Tomi Juric could be on the move before the end of the season with Indonesia one possible destination.

Multiple reports out of the country suggest Liga 1 side Persib Bandung could be close to signing the Socceroo with their devoted fans flooding Juric with love on social media.

Bandung have won the Indonesian top-flight competition seven times across their history and finished fourth in the league last season.

While the club has their three foreign spots filled, they do have an Asian player spot available and Juric could fit that bill with two Aussies currently filling the Asian player spot at other Indonesian clubs.

Persib's football manager Umuh Muchtar also stated recently that the club were looking at Australian and South Korean players.

Juric's contract with Luzern will expire at the end of June with the club asking him to train alone in February after they were left unhappy with his application.

Injuries have plagued Juric over the past 12 months and he ultimately lost his Socceroos place for the in January.

The 27-year-old's name still holds considerable weight in Asia with the former Western Sydney Wanderers claiming the Asian in 2014 before lifting the Asian Cup with in 2015.