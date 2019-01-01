Juric facing Luzern exile with Swiss exit looming

The Aussie striker has been ordered to train separately from his teammates

Tomi Juric's time at Swiss club FC Luzern appears to be all but over after the Australian striker was ordered to train by himself.

Linked to moves away from the club over the past few months and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, the Socceroos striker has been handed an exile of sorts as Luzern look to force through a transfer.

Luzern's sports director Remo Meyer confirmed the decision to separate Juric from the team and revealing the club has been less than happy with his application over the past few months.

"Sporting and strategic reasons led to this decision," Meyer told Luzerner Zeitung.

"Juric has been in trouble since last summer, I felt he was not 100 per cent present."

With Switzerland's transfer window open until the end of the week, Juric must now find a new club quickly having previously attracted big-money interest from China.

The Aussie attacker missed the start of the season through injury and has made just seven league appearances for Luzern this campaign without finding the back of the net.

Juric was a surprise omission from the Socceroos recent Asian Cup squad with Graham Arnold preferring Jamie Maclaren to lead the line.