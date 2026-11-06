Agent Jude! How Bellingham helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona and PSG to signing of Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid are closing in on one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football, and they have Jude Bellingham to thank for tipping the scales in their favour. The Spanish giants have emerged as the clear frontrunners for Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel, navigating a crowded field of elite suitors.

Advertisement

Beating Europe's elite to a top talent

Gabriel attracted heavy interest from the continent's top clubs after requesting to leave Manchester United. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all held direct talks with the 16-year-old's agents, with the Catalan side particularly eager to strike a deal.

However, the chasing pack have now been informed of the youngster's preference for Madrid. According to TEAMtalk, Bellingham’s representatives reached out to Gabriel’s camp to endorse the Bernabeu as the perfect environment for his growth. This crucial off-field assist from the England star's camp effectively ended the transfer race.

Laying out the blueprint

Beyond Bellingham’s influence, Real Madrid’s hierarchy ensured their sporting pitch was flawless. The Spanish giants presented the teenager’s entourage with a highly detailed, structured development programme tailored specifically to his career timeline.

The proposal mapped out an initial adaptation period within the club’s youth system. Following that phase, Gabriel is slated to step up to Castilla, allowing him to absorb vital competitive experience in the lower leagues.

Advertisement Advertisement

The final stage of Madrid's pitch targets a full transition into the senior squad. This concrete, transparent pathway ultimately convinced the prospect to reject his other high-profile suitors.

Related Topics

A decisive sporting pitch

Securing a defined route to senior football remains a massive priority for emerging talents. For a player at Gabriel’s crucial stage of development, understanding exactly how his next club planned to manage his progression was paramount.

Madrid’s ability to articulate that step-by-step journey proved just as influential as Bellingham's networking. By combining a superstar endorsement with a clear sporting vision, Los Blancos comfortably outmanoeuvred their rivals.

Advertisement

Waiting on the paperwork

Despite the verbal commitments and Madrid's triumph in the transfer battle, the deal is not yet official. The relevant parties must still finalise the requisite paperwork to complete the transfer. Once signed, Gabriel will head to Spain to begin his structured ascent through the youth ranks.