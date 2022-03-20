JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Orlando Pirates have an opportunity to book a Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final spot when they play JS Saoura at 5 July 1962 Stadium on Sunday.

Pirates lead Group B by two points ahead of second-placed Saoura and victory for the Buccaneers will sail them into the quarter-finals with a match to spare.

But Saoura would not want to plunge themselves into a situation that would leave them at high risk of elimination from the tournament.

This is Pirates’ second trip to North Africa this season and the last time they were in that part of the continent, they lost 3-2 to Al-Ittihad in Libya.

The Soweto giants are now looking to get it right in Algeria where they face a team that have not lost any of their three Confederation Cup games.

Game JS Saoura vs Orlando Pirates Date Sunday, March 20 Time 21:00 SA Time

Saoura will be without defender Imadeddine Boubekeur, who is suspended.

Another defender Mohamed Amrane is also suspended in what is a big blow to Tunisian coach Kais Yakoubi.

Pirates attacking midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is yet to recover from an injury that has already seen him miss the last two games.

In his absence, Kabelo Dlamini and Fortune Makaringe have stepped in and have been doing well for the team.

Thabang Monare is injured after featuring for just 17 minutes in the last match against Su[perSp[ort United and that places Abel Mabaso as a likely starter.

Attacker Vincent Pule remains out injured but has started training and is expected back in two weeks' time.

Defender Thulani Hlatshwayo who has been struggling to get into the team is also in Algeria.

Both Pirates and Saoura go into this match on the backdrop of two wins in their last two games.

Pirates beat Royal Leopards and SuperSort while scoring six goals in the games in which they conceded just two.

Their opponents beat Relizane 2-1 in an Algerian Ligue 1 match before a 1-0 victory over Al-Ittihad in their last Confederation Cup game.

Pirates beat Saoura 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Orlando Stadium with Happy Jele and Bandile Shandu scoring.