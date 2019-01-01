Joyce fumes after being asked about possible Manchester United return

The Melbourne City coach wasn't in the mood to discuss the Red Devils

After seeing his side lose 3-0 to Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday, Melbourne City coach Warren Joyce was in no mood to entertain the possibility of returning to .

A former youth coach at the Red Devils, Joyce has been linked to a potential return with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently appointed as the permanent manager at Old Trafford.

With Joyce's contract at City expiring at season's end and pressure from fans mounting, a move back to Manchester doesn't seem too far fetched but the man himself was furious when asked about it on Saturday as he stormed off from an interview.

"If you want me to talk on camera...that's rubbish. I'm going," Joyce told Fox Sports before walking away.

Despite being firmly entrenched in the top six, City have won just one of their last eight games with questions once again being asked about Joyce's future at the club.

Article continues below

Former Socceroo Mark Bosnich was highly critical of Joyce's tenure to date, claiming there's been no progress at the club since his arrival.

"After basically two seasons under Warren Joyce I haven’t seen any progress whatsoever and he’s got to take the responsibility for it," Bosnich said on Fox Sports.

"I don’t really know what they want to do, what team they want to be and to come up with this result four games out of the finals series - for me, it’s something you have to have a look and say what is actually going on there."