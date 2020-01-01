Jota to miss six to eight weeks, confirms Liverpool boss Klopp

attacker Diogo Jota will be absent for between six and eight weeks, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

Having arrived from in the summer, the Portuguese has made an impressive start to lfe at Anfield, scoring five goals in nine Premier League outings and four in six in the to emerge as a credible contender to start in the forward line.

Jota's push to become a full-time member of the front three, however, has suffered a significant setback with this news.

In the worst-case scenario that Jota misses eight weeks of action, he would return in the middle of February, just in time to play in the knockout rounds of the Champions League.

He is, however, poised to miss a slew of vital matches for Klopp's side.

In total, there are 12 Premier League fixtures to be played over the next two months, including a series of important clashes against potential title rivals.

If the festive fixture list looks generous towards the Reds, towards the end of January it becomes more challenging. are slated to visit Anfield on January 16, while a fortnight later there is a trip to .

On February 6, meanwhile, Klopp's men play host to . That would be the final match he would be sidelined for if he were to miss exactly eight weeks.

Meanwhile, there is also the trip to to consider on January 8 as the Reds seek to avenge a stunning 7-2 league loss.

Klopp's men have been hit badly by injuries this season, most notably in the heart of their defence. Both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are long-term victims.

There was some positive news for Klopp on Sunday, however, as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to be named in the squad for the first time after a pre-season injury.

