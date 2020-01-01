Diogo Jota injury: How long will the Liverpool forward be out for & which games will he miss?

Jurgen Klopp will be without a key attacker for up to two months as the Reds continue their title defence

are set to be without forward Diogo Jota after the Portuguese star suffered a knee injury midweek.

The former attacker featured for the Reds midweek as Liverpool settled for a 1-1 draw with Midtjylland.

That match is set to be his last one in quite awhile, as Jurgen Klopp revealed ahead of Sunday's clash with that the Reds will be without Jota due to injury.

Jota is set to miss six to eight weeks, which will keep him out for several vital Premier League matches.

"Yeah, it’s worse than we first thought and better than we then thought," Klopp said

"All the potential surgeons had a look on it, no surgery needed. But he will be out for a while. We don’t know exactly but one-and-a-half, two months. We don’t know exactly. It’s pretty similar with Kostas Tsimikas, by the way. Unbelievable.”

Klopp added: “It was first after the game. We saw the situation when he got it; him himself, nobody would have thought something happened there.

"We got him off the pitch and he said ‘I feel a little bit’ and next day, scans and then a surgeon has to look at it. That’s how we do it, different information. In the end, it’s strange but we were happy that we heard the final diagnosis.”

The good news for Liverpool is that Jota should be back in time for the return of the , which kicks back off on February 16.

However, with Jota's injury, the Reds lose out on yet another top star ahead of a busy run of fixtures as the club will continue to play on without the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are long-term absences.

Which fixtures will Jota miss for Liverpool?

With fixtures piling up during the holiday period, Jota will miss some key matches against several title hopefuls.

The Portuguese forward will miss two clashes with , with the first coming December 16 and a second coming on January 27.

One week prior to that second Tottenham clash, the Reds will face rivals , who will travel to Anfield for the first meeting of the two longtime rivals this season.

Should Jota be out closer to that eight-week mark, the Liverpool star could miss out on a highly-anticipated clash between Liverpool and .

In total, there are 12 Premier League fixtures to be played over the next two months, as well as an third-round clash with .