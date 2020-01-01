Josh Maja and Denis Bouanga on target in Saint-Etienne, Bordeaux draw

The Gabon international found the back of the net to rescue a point for the Greens at Stade Geoffroy Guichard

Denis Bouanga was on target to help to a 1-1 draw with in a encounter on Sunday.

Anglo-Nigerian forward Josh Maja thought he'd won it for the visitors as he opened the scoring with a 65th-minute effort. But the lead was short-lived as Bouanga equalised for the hosts three minutes later.

Maja, netting his sixth of the campaign, benefited from a mix-up in the box after Etienne's defenders failed to deal with Samuel Kalu's deflected cross.

But in a well-orchestrated move, Gabonese attacker – Bouanga – linked up with 's Ryad Boudebouz for the equaliser.

The 25-year-old winger nodded home Boudebouz's pin-point cross with aplomb for his ninth league goal of the campaign as he continues his resurgence under Claude Paul.

With the results, Les Girondins remained 12th and are guaranteed safety while Saint-Etienne dropped one spot down to 17th with 30 points from 28 outings, four points separate them from 19th placed who occupy the last automatic relegation spot.

A total of 10 Africans featured for these two sides in this encounter with Bouaunga, Boudebouz, ’s Jean Aholou and 's Assane Diousse all featuring for Les Verts while Mozambique's Mexer, Senegal’s Youssouf Sabaly, ’s Youssef Ait Bennasser, Guinea's Francois Kamano and Nigerians Kalu and Maja all featured for Bordeaux.

Bouanga will look forward to another impressive performance to help Saint-Etienne beat the drop when they travel to next Sunday, 15 March.