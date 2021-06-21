Joseph Okumu: Kenya star seals move from IF Elfsborg to KAA Gent

The former Free State Stars defender has signed a long-term contract to play for the Belgian side after moving from Sweden

Kenya defender Joseph Okumu has finally been unveiled as a KAA Gent player on a long-term contract.

Goal exclusively reported three days ago the towering Harambee Star was closing in on a move to the Belgium-outfit after he was allowed by his Swedish club, IF Elfsborg, to travel to Gent and complete talks.

Gent have now confirmed on their official website, that Okumu, has penned a four year-contract that will see him stay at the club until 2025.

“Joseph Okumu (26 May 1997) today [Monday] signed a contract until 2025,” read part of the statement. “With the arrival of the 24-year-old Kenyan, we are strengthening our defence.”

The former Chemelil Sugar centre-back has had an impressive season with Elfsborg and attracted reported interest, mainly from Lorient and Reims of France, and from Rangers FC and Celtic of Scotland.

Gent Sports Manager Tim Matthys stated the following on signing Okumu: “Joseph [Okumu] is a great central defender who will also add footballing ability to our defence.

“He has a very good vertical passing and it is no coincidence that he has attracted the attention of many clubs. We are glad he chose us.”

'Crouch', as the former Real Monarchs star is known, joined the Swedish side after participating in the Africa Cup of Nations with Harambee Stars in 2019.

Although Kenya did not do well in the tournament, the centre-back showed his brilliance especially after being called to fill the void that injuries created in the national team.



Since then, he has been an undroppable figure for the Harambee Stars, as he has also established himself as one of the key players at club level.

After completing his secondary education at Kakamega High, where he featured in national tournaments alongside his Harambee Stars teammate, Eric Ouma, Okumu joined Chemelil Sugar before he secured a move to Free State Stars of South Africa.

From there, the towering defender joined AFC Ann Arbor and Real Monarchs in the United States before Elfsborg - his first European team - signed him two years ago.

Okumu becomes the third Kenyan to play for the side after Robert Mambo and John Muiruri - Harambee Stars' outstanding midfielders at the beginning of the current century.