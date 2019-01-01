Joseph Molangoane faces bleak future at Kaizer Chiefs

Chiefs have Frosler, Mphahlele and Moleko as their right wing-backs, and it remains to be seen if they will renew Molangoane's contract beyond June

head coach Ernst Middendorp has confirmed that Joseph Molangoane will not be returning into the team this season.

The speedy winger suffered a broken ankle at the start of the current campaign when Amakhosi beat 3-0 in the MTN8 quarterfinals at the FNB Stadium.

It was Molangoane's first and last appearance of the 2018/19 season, and according to Middendorp, the player is still far behind in terms of his recovery.

“He is far behind. He has no chance to come back into the team this season‚” Middendorp told the media.

Middendorp's utterances have cast doubt on Molangoane's future at Naturena, especially with the player's contract running out on June 30.

Molangoane signed a three-year deal in December 2016 after contractual disputes with .

The 30-year-old became an instant hit at Amakhosi under the tutelage of Steve Komphela even though he didn't play too many matches in his first season with the club.

Last season, Molangoane played as a right full-back in the absence of Ramahlwe Mphahlele, who was nursing a long-term injury at the time.

Molangoane's situation is similar to that of Tsepo Masilela whose contract was not renewed after he missed the better part of the 2017/18 season through injury.

At the time, Masilela was also in his final season with the Glamour Boys, and while his success was well-documented, the club still saw the need to let go of him.

As things stand, both parties have not opened contractual talks for a possible renewal beyond the expiry of the current deal.

The Alexandra-born player has featured 47 times in all competitions for Amakhosi. He scored six goals and assisted eight others in the process.