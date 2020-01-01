Josee Nahi and Ines Nehry help Gyeongju to South Korean play-off final

The Cote d'Ivoire internationals were superb as their side wrapped up the regular season with a win over Suwon on Monday

Ines Nehry and Josee Nahi impressed for Gyeongju as they claimed a 1-0 win against Suwon in Monday's South Korean WK League playoff encounter.

The Cote d'Ivoire internationals were afforded starting roles as their side sought back-to-back finals against Incheon Red Angels.

Having claimed a 1-0 win over Suwon in their final match of the regular season three weeks ago, Gyeongju dominated ball possession but could not find a breakthrough in the first half.

After the break, last season's runners-up eventually broke the deadlock when Seo Ji-Yeon netted the winner in the 66th minute to seal Gyeongju's passage to the playoff final.

Nahi and compatriot Nehry were in action for the duration on their 22nd appearance for Gyeongju, scoring five and three goals, respectively, during the regular season.

The victory saw Gyeongju set up a two-legged final against WK-League defending champions Incheon.

In the build-up to the final, Gyeongju are favourites following two victories over the title holders during the regular season, with a 2-0 win at Incheon before a 3-2 victory at home.

The first leg of the final playoff will be on Thursday at Gyeongju before the second leg at the champions' home four days later.