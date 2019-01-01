Jones slams FFA over Stajcic sacking

The broadcaster hasn't held back with a former Socceroo calling for Stajcic to be reinstated

Former Wallaby and current broadcaster Alan Jones has blasted Football Federation Australia over their handling of Alen Stajcic's sacking as Matildas coach with Robbie Slater calling for him to be reinstated.

Stajcic broke his silence this week as he looks to rebuild his reputation and seek clarity over exactly why he was sacked.

The situation has left Jones less than impressed as he called on the FFA to release more information.

"This is one of the most disgraceful decisions ever made in Australian sport,” Jones said.

"David Gallop, you’re a decent man, you wouldn’t want to be treated like this, and nor should this man.

“Fifty five trees have been cut down with employment legislation as to how you can employ and dismiss people. None of that seems to apply here.

"As of this morning, Alen Stajcic has no idea why he was sacked. The only explanation given by David Gallop was that he was overseeing a toxic team culture. I have no idea what that means.

"He’s been treated appallingly. Tell us what you (FFA) know that we should know."

After Stajcic issued a public statement on Monday, FFA released a statement of their own disagreeing with assertions made by the former Matildas coach but not shedding any more light on why he was dismissed.

According to former Socceroo Robbie Slater, Stajcic should be reinstated and declared the Matildas have the power to dictate what happens next.

"I think he should be reinstated, I think there should be an apology from the FFA...put your hand up, everyone can make a mistake, and say we got it wrong," Slater said on Fox Sports.

"For those who go it wrong, who held this vendetta, they need to be held to account.

"The Matildas also need to know that they have power…so they have the power I believe to influence what happens next.

"I think the right decision would be to reinstate Alen Stajcic and say we got this terribly wrong."