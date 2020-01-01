Jermaine Seoposenwe: Banyana striker bids farewell to Real Betis

The South Africa international has left the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit after seeing out her short contract

Jermaine Seoposenwe has thanked the Spanish top-flight side following the expiration of her six-month contract on June 30.

The international arrived at the Spanish Primera Iberdrola outfit in February and only played three games in all competitions, including the Women's Cup for Pier Luigi Cherubino's team.

She came on as a substitute in Betis' 2-0 win over on February 15 and in a 2-0 triumph over on March 1 five days after a 1-0 Cup loss to Logrono.

And following the league's suspension and subsequent cancellation in May, her side finished 12th with 20 points from 21 matches - the 26-year-old is grateful for the opportunity.

Yesterday was officially my last day as a @RealBetisFem player. I want to thank Betis for the opportunity, I sincerely appreciate it. I wish the club nothing but the best.

Onto the next chapter of this book called LIFE I go✌🏾✊🏾😉👀 pic.twitter.com/BXmOIqPTZq — Jermaine Seoposenwe (@jermaine109) July 1, 2020

Before her journey to , Seoposenwe enjoyed a fine albeit brief spell, scoring six times in eight games for Lithuanian champions Gintra Universitetas in a first professional move abroad.

During her short spell at Gintra, she also made her first-ever outing in the Uefa Women's , featuring twice in the playoffs against Wexford Youths and Birkirkara last August.

On joining Betis, the striker, who previously starred for JVW FC in her home country, became the second South African woman to join a Spanish outfit after Ode Fulutudilu starred for Malaga in 2019.

On the international scene, she helped Banyana Banyana to a runners-up spot at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations and was part of the squad in their maiden Women's World Cup in in 2019.

Having left Betis this week, the Cape Town-born striker is expected to make known her next possible destination in the coming days.