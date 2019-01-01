Jeremie Boga, Khouma Babacar’s strikes not enough as Sassuolo continue winless run

The Ivorian got off the mark while the Senegal striker scored his seventh goal of the season as the Black and Greens recorded another defeat

Jeremie Boga and Khouma Babacar were on target in ’s 5-3 defeat to in Saturday’s Italian encounter.

The 22-year-old Ivorian who joined the Black and Greens last summer from opened his goal account for the side in the 38th minute to halve their deficit after Gregoire Defrel and Fabio Quagliarella strikes.

Karol Linetty scored the third for the visitors in the 39th minute before Dennis Praet wrapped up the impressive first-half performance for the Blue-Hooped.

Alfred Duncan found the back of the net in the 63rd minute to raise the hopes of Roberto De Zerbi’s men but Manolo Gabbiadini’s 72nd-minute effort sealed the win for the visitors despite a late strike from Babacar.

Sassuolo are now winless in their last seven games which has ensured their downward movement to the 12th spot after failing to add to their 32 points from 28 games.

They will hope to halt the unimpressive run when they visit on March 31.