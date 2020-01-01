Jean Sseninde: Uganda defender signs for Wakefield Trinity Ladies

The English outfit have boosted their ranks with the signing of the Ugandan defender ahead of their new campaign.

English North East Regional Women’s Football League side Wakefield Trinity Ladies has secured the services of defender Jean Sseninde on a one-year deal.

Wakefield Trinity Ladies was established in 2019 and are bolstering their ranks ahead of the new 2020-21 season following the cancellation of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The English outfit were second in the 2019-20 season but their Women's National League promotion dreams were dashed after the season was voided with all results expunged.

More teams

The West Yorkshire based outfit had already confirmed the acquisition of Pilmer, Rosie Gresswell, Tyler Carter Dabda and the latest and fourth this summer is the Uganda international.

The Crested Cranes star had enjoyed stints at Charlton Athletic, and Queens Park in the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier before being sidelined due to injury.

Earlier this week, Sseninde had established a partnership with the English outfit on the empowerment of women and youth in communities through education and non-formal skills training in Uganda.

"Wakefield Trinity Ladies FC will forge a partnership with the Sseninde Foundation and in the summer of 2021 Trinity player-coaches will visit Uganda, spend time with a Ugandan family and experience the culture but also deliver exhibition coaching sessions with their girls’ football teams, schools and communities during a two-week stay," the club recently announced.

Speaking on her switch to Goal, Sseninde expressed delight over her move and shared how valuable the opportunity is to return to the field again.

"I agreed on a one-year with an option of another extension with the club," she told Goal.

"My ambition now is to get back to playing next season and regaining full fitness after being out for almost a year with injuries and other commitments.

"Had a lot of injuries and needed to recover other commitments to help develop women’s football and administration work in the game which am still committed to and I will never put limits on what I can do and want all young girls to believe it’s all possible.

"For me now it’s to settle into getting back to a professional playing setting and also inspiring many young girls in Africa and around the world that you can be successful both in and off the field if you trust God, work hard, believe in yourself and stay committed. Never allow people to write you off or define you on what you want to achieve."

Article continues below

Sseninde will be aiming to return to the field after months out due to injury and inspire her new English side to the second division next season.