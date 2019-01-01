Tebas re-elected as La Liga president

The Spanish top-flight will be run by the 57-year-old after he was elected without opposition for a new four year term

Javier Tebas has been re-elected as president and is scheduled to stay in the role for the next four years.

The 57-year-old stepped down last December but announced at the time that he would run again.

Tebas' new presidency was confirmed on Monday, with no candidate having run against him.

Tebas had wanted a four-year mandate in order to make the best of any changes to Spanish law that could affect LaLiga in the wake of last November's general election.

"A new political term is starting, where it is possible there may be laws and directives proposed which affect our institution and our interests," he said.

"The person who has to do it should do so with the backing of the clubs at least for four years."

Tebas has been in charge of 's top flight since replacing Jose Luis Astiazaran in 2013.

His past 18 months in the role have been marred by clashes with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and its president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales was staunchly opposed to Tebas' plans to stage a league match in the United States, with a proposed game between and in Miami in January this year eventually scrapped.

The RFEF also ruled in July that Primera Division games could not be held on Fridays or Mondays without its approval, despite La Liga's complaints that such a decision threatened certain broadcasting contracts.

La Liga had also wanted the Clasico, which was postponed in October due to security fears, to be held on a Saturday in December to maximise global media coverage. The RFEF instead proposed December 18, a date agreed upon by the two clubs.

Tebas, meanwhile, has opposed the RFEF's decision to stage the newly expanded Supercopa de Espana in next month, due to the country's backing of a broadcasting company allegedly responsible for pirating European match broadcasts.

By the end of this term Tebas will have been in charge of the top-flight in Spain for a decade, but his attempts to increase the leagues reach may see continued problems between himself and Rubiales's RFEF.