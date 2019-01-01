Jamshedpur FC all set to rope in Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy

The Jamshedpur-based side hopes that Monroy will fill the vacant boots of Sergio Cidoncha...

are all set to sign Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy, Goal can confirm.

The 31-year-old midfielder started his senior career in the reserve teams of in 2005. He started with Atletico C and after playing for two seasons he was promoted to Atletico B.

He made his first professional appearance in a top tier league in 2011-12 with FC Ceahlăul Piatra Neamț in Romania. In 2014, he was roped in by CFR Cluj where he chose to terminate his contract just after nine months over unpaid wages. During his time with Cluj he played in all the four matches of the qualifiers.

The Madrid-born player then moved to Moldovia and won the Moldovian Cup with FC Sheriff Tiraspol. In January 2019, he returned to his hometown and started playing for de Madrid. He made 17 appearances for the third tier outfit and chose not to renew when his contract ended on June 30.

Monroy becomes the fifth Spaniard in Jamshedpur ranks, joining Tiri, Carlos Calvo, Francisco Medina Luna and Noe Acosta.