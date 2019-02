Jamie Maclaren shooting to equal A-League record after hot Melbourne City start

The City attacker has had an excellent beginning to his Down Under return

If there is one thing Jamie Maclaren can promise it's that he will score goals and the new Melbourne City striker has certainly delivered in spades since he joined the club at the end of the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has scored three goals in three games since his debut for City on February 9 against Adelaide United and in Sunday's match against Perth Glory, he will be looking to equal Scottish midfielder Charlie Miller's record of four goals in his first four matches for Brisbane Roar in the 2008-09 season.

"I get paid to score goals and I've done that the last three weeks and thoroughly enjoyed it," Maclaren said.

"I keep my standards high and every day I'm working but I'm still confident I'll score goals on the regular in this competition and I just want to continue it."

While Maclaren is high on confidence, his Melbourne City team clearly are struggling - having failed to win any of their last five A-League games dating back to a 4-3 win against Western Sydney on January 22.

Last week's 1-1 draw against 10-man Melbourne Victory appeared to be a missed opportunity for City to get back on the winners list, but Maclaren believes the team can get the three points against the Glory this weekend to kick-start their season.

"If we focus on our own backyard and how we are going to create chances and really push forward then we will do good things on Sunday," he said.

"It's time to get three points because I can sense the vibe in the team. Once we do get three points we will be a hard team to stop.

"I look at the depth we have got and the quality in the team. With the way we play, people say it's all possession based, but imagine if you bring possession based with creating chances and burying chances plus being sure at the back – it's almost like a complete squad."

Fifth-placed City holds a six-point lead over Newcastle Jets in seventh position with the battle heating up to finish in the A-League's top six and qualify for finals.