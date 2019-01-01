James set to remain at Chelsea as Tomori & Clarke-Salter prepare for loans

The full-back is recovering from an ankle injury but is set to stay at Stamford Bridge this season as others earn experience elsewhere

full-back Reece James is set to remain at Stamford Bridge this season as a host of other Blues players are lined up for loan or permanent departures.

James, who impressed during a loan spell with Athletic last season, is nursing an ankle injury suffered while playing for England in the Toulon Tournament over the summer.

Once fit he will join up with a group of players who have been training with the club's development squad in west London while Frank Lampard and the first team have been away in Ireland and on pre-season.

But James is set to be retained by Lampard alongside fellow academy graduates Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham as he builds his squad at Stamford Bridge.

Other members of that group currently in the English capital include United States international Matt Miazga, who is closing in on a return to Reading having spent the second half of last season on loan with the Championship side.

Fellow centre-back and Under-21 captain Jake Clarke-Salter, meanwhile, is in talks with , and regarding a loan move.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain have been exploring a loan move for Tiemoue Bakayoko with an expensive purchase option, but have not progressed talks after initial contact for the midfielder.

And Celta Vigo are continuing to battle Leganes to sign Kenneth Omeruo on a permanent deal, but they are both struggling to meet Chelsea's €7 million (£6m/$8m) valuation of the defender.

Baba Rahman, who is in the last year of his Chelsea contract, is also likely to leave on a permanent basis having spoken to clubs in England and France regarding a move.

have been linked by some with signing the international, but are not understood to be one of those interested in making a move.

Izzy Brown, Lucas Piazon, Dujon Sterling, Lewis Baker and Trevoh Chalobah are also expected to depart on loan as the young stars increasingly work out moves for next season.

Lampard is happily promoting stars as he works with a transfer ban that has been imposed by FIFA on Chelsea for the wrongdoing signing of overseas minors.

The 41-year-old has already signalled his intent to keep Mount, Abraham and Kurt Zouma within the squad for the upcoming season, although the futures of others currently in Japan such as Fikayo Tomori, Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy are less clear.

It had been thought that Tomori could feature under Lampard having been named 's Player of the Season last season under the new Blues boss, but at best would be fifth-choice at Stamford Bridge this term and would be better served earning further experience elsewhere.