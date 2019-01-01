‘It’s time to prove Sarri wrong’ – Lawal backs Chelsea loanee Moses to come good at Fenerbahce

The 28-year-old departed the Stamford Bridge Stadium for life in Turkey after enduring a difficult time under the Italian tactician

Former Nigeria international Garba Lawal has thrown his weight behind Victor Moses’ decision to leave Chelsea on loan to Fenerbahce.

The wideman recently completed an 18-month loan deal with the Turkish Super Lig side after enduring a torrid time under new Blues manager Maurizio Sarri.

The 28-year-old failed to secure regular playing time under the new boss since he took charge at the start of the season, making only two Premier League appearances as the Italian's tactics does not reserve spots for wing-backs.

Moses had flourished under former manager Antonio Conte as a right wing-back, helping the Blues to win the League title and the FA Cup.

However, Lawal - a dynamic operator during his playing days - has urged the former Crystal Palace man to prove himself with the Yellow Canaries in order to boost his chances of returning to the Stamford Bridge as a regular starter.

“Every coach has his own philosophy. We may not know what the problem is. Moses might not fit into his [Sarri] pattern of play, so it is normal in football” Lawal told Goal.

“Another coach may come in and call him back to Chelsea if he is playing consistently and fantastic football.

“It is frustrating if a player is not playing week-in-week-out. If he is playing regularly it will boost his self-confidence and self-happiness.

“He has a second chance at Fenerbahce to prove Sarri wrong and prove his potential and ability outside Chelsea.”

Moses made his debut for the Yellow Canaries on Monday in their 3-2 win over Yeni Malatyaspor as a substitute, having last played a competitive game in October last year.

“When he is not playing nobody is seeing him. For over six months he was not playing but now if he continues to play and things work for him definitely he will come back to Chelsea.”

The former Wigan Athletic player announced his sudden retirement from international duty in August last year, sighting family and club commitments.

However, Lawal has backed the winger to return to Gernot Rohr’s side ahead of the African Cup of Nations in June - as the German gaffer assured he will be welcomed provided he plays regularly.

“Rohr has always said the door is open for him to return to the Super Eagles but with a condition.

“He wants to see him play regularly to have a chance in the Super Eagles if he eventually decides to return from retirement. So it depends on him to perform in his new club.”

Moses will hope to make his full debut when Fenerbahce play host to Goztepe on Friday.