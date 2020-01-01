'It's sh*t that Bayern won' - Dortmund star Haaland unhappy to miss out on Bundesliga title

The Norwegian has been in sparkling form since joining BVB in January, but it has not been enough to secure the title

striker Erling Braut Haaland has made his feelings about ’s title win pretty clear, saying it was “sh*t” that the Bavarian giants had become champions once again.

Hansi Flick’s side sealed an eighth successive title with victory at Werder Bremen in midweek.

Dortmund have now finished runners-up in five of those eight seasons, with Saturday’s 2-0 win at third-placed ensuring they secured second place once more.

More teams

Haaland continued his fine form in a Dortmund shirt with both goals to take his tally to 16 goals in 17 appearances since his January move from . That proved little consolation to the Norwegian, though, who was not satisfied with finishing second.

“First of all it is of course sh*t that Bayern won,” he told BT Sport after the final whistle. “But that is how it is now and we have to do our best out of it. And now we have secured second place, but we tried to get as close as we can on them.”

Saturday’s game was also notable as it featured a first Bundesliga start for Giovanni Reyna. The 17-year-old, son of former United States international Claudio Reyna, spent his youth career at before joining Dortmund’s academy in 2019 and has gone on to make a big impact at Signal Iduna Park.

The midfielder became the youngest American to feature in Bundesliga when he made his debut against in January at the age of 17 years and 66 days, breaking the record previously held by Christian Pulisic.

Article continues below

He has since gone on to make 17 appearances for the club in all competitions. He certainly looked at home in the German top flight on his first start, displaying great vision to set up Haaland for his opening goal and earn the praise of his team-mate after the game.

“I have called him the American dream before and it's true,” added Haaland. “He is 17-years-old and what he is doing on the pitch is amazing. He has a huge future in front of him.”

Dortmund complete their 2019-20 Bundesliga season at home to next Saturday.