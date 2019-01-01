'It's no surprise' - Popovic coy on Keogh's future

The Glory coach may have just added fuel to the transfer fire

With rumours of a potential player swap involving Bruno Fornaroli and Andy Keogh swirling, Perth Glory coach Tony Popovic has avoided a straight answer on the topic.

Melbourne City are looking to offload Fornaroli in January and The Herald Sun reports that Glory are keen on landing the striker with the possibility Keogh could go the other way in exchange.

Though a deal that would take some serious ironing out over the next month, Popovic was cryptic when asked about the swap deal and admitted his players are attracting interest with Perth top of the A-League.

"Well there's nothing to rule in or out, because we're talking about speculation," Popovic said.

"There will always be talk in January about good players.

"We're on top on the table. It's no surprise our players are creating interest from other clubs, and that's what's happening."

As pointed out by fans, the potential swap would be a big gamble by Glory with Keogh already scoring seven goals this season and Fornaroli lacking regular game time over the past 18 months.

City would also not get any transfer fee from another A-League club for Fornaroli making an overseas move far more preferable.