'It's nice to be compared to Xavi' - Winks feels style is similar to Barcelona legend

The Spurs midfielder spoke to Goal and SPOX about comparisons with the former Spain international, and looking up to Luka Modric

Harry Winks has spoken of the similarities between himself and former and midfielder Xavi, as well as his admiration for ex- midfielder Luka Modric.

The 23-year-old admitted he has some way to go before he reaches the level of the World Cup winner, but believes they are similar in style.

“It's nice to be compared to such players, but there is still a long way to go for me,” Winks told Goal and SPOX .

“Nevertheless, Xavi is similar in his way of playing. Like me, he is not the most physical or the biggest player. I have always watched and admired him.

“I have always looked at Luka Modric, and it was a pleasure to watch him during training and in games. I looked up to him.”

Winks has been at Tottenham since his youth, and the midfielder also spoke of his affinity to the club he grew up playing for as well as supporting.

“There are only Tottenham fans in my dad's family,” he said.

“It was clear from birth that I would also become a Tottenham fan. I went to all the games with my dad.

“When I was in the youth academy, I always had a game myself on Saturday morning and then drove directly to White Hart Lane with my dad to watch the pros play.

“I love playing for Tottenham and I always give everything to my hometown club.”

The Englishman has three caps for his country, having made his debut back in 2017 in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Last season he made 41 appearances in total for Spurs, including playing over an hour in the final against .

Winks' profile has risen during the last few years as he's become an important part of the first team. He credits manager Mauricio Pochettino and the club’s coaching staff with his improvement, and that of the club as a whole.

“Our coaches have created a new Tottenham and taken the club to a new level,” he added.

“They do incredibly well to improve us as players, and they have integrated youth players like me into the team.

“There is a special bond between the coach and the players. In the changing rooms we are almost like a family. We all fight for each other. That's probably why we've been so successful over the past two years and improved so much.”