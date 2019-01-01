'It's impossible' - Sarri rubbishes Roma rumour

The Chelsea boss dismissed speculation linking him with a switch to the Italian club and admitted to concerns over the victory against Malmo

Maurizio Sarri has denied holding discussions with officials about swapping Stamford Bridge for Stadio Olimpico.

A report in the former coach's native claimed the coach recently met with Roma president James Pallotta and club adviser Franco Baldini to speak about replacing Eusebio Di Francesco.

Sarri's future in London has come into question following a poor run of results, while counterpart Di Francesco is facing similar scrutiny amid the Giallorossi's underwhelming campaign.

But the 60-year-old this week stated his intention to remain in charge of the Blues "for a long time" and, speaking after his side's victory over , denied talks had taken place regarding a return to .

"Of course no," he told BT Sport, "because I have a contract with Chelsea next season, so it's impossible to have contact [from Roma].

"I read something in an Italian newspaper about a dinner with Franco Baldini, but I think Franco is in so it is very difficult to have dinner with him."

Chelsea returned to winning ways with a morale-boosting 3-0 home win on Thursday which confirmed their place in the 's last 32.

Olivier Giroud, Ross Barkley and Callum Hudson-Odoi all scored after a ponderous first half which did little to assauge the home fans following Monday's disappointing defeat to .

Sarri warned a repeat of the sluggish start would result in a slaughter at the hands of in Sunday's EFL Cup final.

"It will be a disaster," he predicted in his post-match news conference.

"I am worried about the first 30 minutes [against Malmo], [but] only for the offensive phase. We cannot play our football without confidence but the level of application was good.

"We are in a difficult moment, we had problems with the fans in the last match so it's normal for the team to enter without confidence.

"For playing our football, we need confidence. If we want to be in control and have ball possession and move very fast, we need confidence."