'It's hard to improve Real Madrid' - Arbeloa sees no need for 'Galacticos' amid Neymar, Mbappe & Hazard talk

The former Blancos defender believes those at the Santiago Bernabeu will struggle to find better in the market than those already at their disposal

are unlikely to be improved significantly by a series of 'Galactico' signings, according to Alvaro Arbeloa.

Having brought back Zinedine Zidane as head coach this month, president Florentino Perez is said to be prepared to sanction huge spending ahead of next season in order to revitalise the playing squad.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Eden Hazard and Christian Eriksen are among a host of star names linked with a possible move to the Santiago Bernabeu, while a deal to sign Porto defender Eder Militao has already been agreed.

But Arbeloa says it will be tough to buy better players than those already at the club, who helped them to win four Champions Leagues in five seasons.

"I see a squad that's difficult to improve," the former full-back told El Chiringuito. "Outside of Real Madrid, there aren't many players who can improve what there is at the club right now.

"The word 'revolution' doesn't fit for me. These are the same players who won four Champions Leagues. I don't think the problem at Madrid is one of age."

While a number of players have been tipped to join the club, Gareth Bale continues to be linked with a move away from the Spanish capital.

The star has been targeted by fans for some ineffective performances and struggled to earn a regular spot in Santiago Solari's plans before his sacking.

Arbeloa thinks Bale's problem has been an inability to prove to the watching world that he is fully committed to the Madrid cause.

"I think Bale hasn't been able to sell his commitment to Madrid outside," he said. "He speaks Spanish, but he doesn't feel comfortable doing it with the media. He has scored very important goals in finals and I'm sorry he's been so crushed."

Arbeloa is delighted to see Zidane complete a shock return to the club he left last May, although he thinks it is too much to expect Madrid to close the 12-point gap in to leaders .

"For Madrid fans, he was a legend as a player and also as a coach. There is no greater excitement for Madrid fans than having Zidane come back," Arbeloa said.

"He inspires because he was an idol for a lot of players. Everyone likes him. It's easy to listen when he talks and try to understand him."

He added: "It's very difficult to win the league. Barca are very good and it's very tough. I can't see Barca dropping many points."