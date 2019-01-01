'It's funny how football can work out' - Beierlorzer takes Mainz job nine days after Cologne sacking

The former RB Leipzig coach did not have have to wait long to return to management

Achim Beierlorzer has been named the new head coach, just nine days after being sacked by rivals Cologne.

The 51-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the 2021-22 season, having been dismissed by Cologne in the wake of a four-game losing run that started with a 3-1 loss to Mainz last month.

Beierlorzer takes over from Sandro Schwarz, who departed after a 3-2 home defeat to Union Berlin that left Mainz in 16th place in the table going into the international break.

"It's funny how football can work out; a week ago I was still at Cologne and now I'm head coach here at Mainz," Beierlorzer told his new club's website. "Things can happen quickly in this business, especially when you come to an agreement so easily.

"Mainz is a special club with a great history, which I really respect. It's a team with a very clear football philosophy and it's one I totally agree with - we want to play a fast game with lots of running and we want to play with a lot of passion. That's how we want to entertain our fans.

"I am looking forward to getting to know my team and the rest of the club and I am excited to become a part of the Mainz family."

Beierlorzer's first match in charge will be away to - the team he faced in his final game with Cologne - on Sunday.

His spell at Cologne lasted just six months, having been appointed in May after a two-year spell with 2. Bundesliga side Jahn Regensburg.

However, he only won two out of 13 games in all competitions before being dismissed, with that defeat by Hoffenheim leaving the club second from bottom with just seven points to their name.

Former Hoffenheim and Hamburg coach boss Markus Gisdol has been appointed as Beierlorzer’s successor on a deal through to the summer of 2021.

In addition, former Cologne midfielder Horst Heldt has been named the club’s new sporting director. The 49-year-old succeeds Armin Veh, who stepped down at the end of last month.