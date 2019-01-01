It's far from over for UKM despite first leg defeat to JDT II

The first leg Challenge Cup final match between UKM and JDT II last Friday ended in a 1-0 defeat to the university side.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

UKM FC have insisted that the fight is far from over for them in the Challenge Cup final, despite having lost the first leg match 1-0 to JDT II last Friday.

Amirulhadi Zainal's 64th-minute goal was all that separated the two sides in the match that was held in Pasir Gudang, and the two teams head to the Football Stadium for the second leg this Saturday with equal chances.

The Varsity Boys assistant head coach Juzaili Samion wants to use the remaining time to work on the errors committed by his charges last Friday. UKM boss Sulaiman Hussin has been undertaking his Pro AFC License coaching course in since early October, and has not been directly involved with the team for the final.

"I have to assess the mistakes and weaknesses shown in the first leg, and work on minimising them to ensure that the boys can play more aggressively at home.

"We must stop committing these errors because they allowed JDT II to score last Friday," said the former Malaysia international.

UKM captain Asnan Ahmad meanwhile described JDT II star Nicolas Alberto Fernandez as the biggest threat on the team.

"We have to pay more attention to their foreign players such as Nicolas who were very dangerous," said Asnan. "He controlled the ball well and created so many chances in front of our goal.

"...However, our focus is on scoring at home, after failing to come away with at least one goal from the first leg."

