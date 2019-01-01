'It's exciting times' - Leicester players excited to work with Rodgers, says Maguire

The manager's arrival has left the the squad excited for the final months of the Premier League season, the defender says

's squad are looking forward to kicking on from Tuesday's 2-1 win over and Hove Albion under the leadership of Brendan Rodgers, says Harry Maguire.

The Foxes, who sacked Claude Puel on Sunday, confirmed Rodgers' arrival from prior to kick-off in the clash, the former boss watching from the stands as goals from Demarai Gray and Jamie Vardy secured three points at the King Power Stadium.

It was a first win since January 1 for Leicester, and Maguire knows they must build on that with Rodgers at the helm.

"It's great - we're back to winning ways which is massive tonight," he told BBC Sport.

"We had to go out and enjoy ourselves tonight, but the three points was most important. It was nice to get the lead which we haven't done recently and hold on to get the win.

"We didn't find out [about Rodgers] until a few hours before kick-off. It's an exciting time for the club - I'm excited to get started, we all know his profile and what he's done. We're all looking forward to working with him.

"Celtic are a massive club so it shows how big Leicester are getting and our ambitions. It's exciting times. We know he's coached a lot of young players and we hope he can bring them on - we're all excited.

"We want to look up rather than down now. The performances haven't been too bad, but the results haven't been good enough."

Rodgers went into the home dressing room to celebrate the win, and caretaker manager Mike Stowell says the new boss enjoyed what he saw.

"He's pleased. He just spoke to the lads in the dressing room," he said. "He was proud of them and liked the spirit and he promised them there are special things on the horizon.

"The atmosphere has lifted with a win and with the new manager because I'm sure he'll bring a lot of good things and he's got a lot of staff with him. It's exciting times."

At his post-match media conference, Stowell added: "He's going to bring something special to this club. The lads were in awe listening to him."