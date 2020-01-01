'It'll boost their financial status' - Omagbemi excited over creation of Caf Women's Champions League

The Nigeria legend has joined the football community to hail the creation of the women's club competition by the African ruling body

Former international Florence Omagbemi has lauded the decision of the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to launch the Women's for domestic clubs in Africa.

Following a virtual conference on Tuesday, the Caf Executive Committee announced plans to launch the continental women's club competition, which will start in 2021.

This development is coming seven months after the African football ruling body approved a four-year women's football strategic blueprint launched at a workshop in last November.

A workshop Omagbemi was invited for but missed due to her engagements at her base in the United States, although she put forward her recommendations, which included the Champions League.

The Nigeria legend, who made the Caf Coach of the Year 2017 shortlist after the 2016 Africa Women's Cup of Nations win, believes the event will offer a financial boost and exposure to local players.

“I am really excited that CAF bought the idea,” Omagbami told Nigerian newspaper, Guardian.

“I am sure the introduction of a will accelerate the growth of women football in Africa.

"Some Nigerian clubs like Rivers Angels, Delta Queens, Pelican Stars, Nasarawa Amazons and Bayelsa Queens can now look forward to a continental challenge at the end of the year.

"The same thing goes to their counterparts in , Cameroun, , Equatorial Guinea and Cote d’Ivoire.

"It will also boost their financial status and strengthen the players for bigger challenges."

Omagbemi played for the Super Falcons from 1998 to 2004, winning four Africa Women's Cup of Nations titles and went on to win the same event as a coach, edging the hosts in 2016.