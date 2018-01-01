Italy can do more to eradicate racism - Sarri

The manager described Kalidou Koulibaly as "a wonderful man" after the Napoli defender was the target of racist abuse at Inter

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says Italy can do more to eradicate racism from football after Kalidou Koulibaly was abused during Napoli's defeat at Inter on Wednesday.

Sarri was Koulibaly's coach in Naples until the end of last season and was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti following his move to Stamford Bridge.

Ancelotti claimed to have tried to get the match suspended on three occasions at San Siro and said his players could leave the pitch if similar circumstances occur in future.

Koulibaly was sent off late on after sarcastically applauding the referee following a booking, with Lautaro Martinez then scoring a stoppage-time winner.

Sarri has past experience of seeing matches halted due to racist chanting and says action needs to be taken.

"You know that in Italy there's some problems in football. Especially for Naples, I think," he told a news conference.

"We stopped when I was there two matches, once against Lazio in Rome and one against Sampdoria in Genoa.

"I am really very sorry for Kalidou because he is a wonderful man and so I am really very sorry for him.

"I think in Italy we can do more for this problem."

There have also been a number of racist issues in England of late, the most prominent being one including Chelsea fans' alleged targeting of Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea are set to return to action on Sunday against Crystal Palace.