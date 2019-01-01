'It would be something extraordinary' - Aguero ready make history by breaking Henry's Premier League record

The Manchester City forward is closing in on the Arsenal star's goalscoring tally

Sergio Aguero says that it will be "extraordinary" to top Thierry Henry's goal haul as the forward closes in on the legend's goalscoring record.

Henry is the Premier League's all-time leading foreign goalscorer, having scored 175 goals in 258 career appearances for the Gunners.

That mark, which leaves Henry only behind the likes of Alan Shearer, Andy Cole and Frank Lampard, is being closed in on by Aguero and could be broken at some point over the next few weeks.

Aguero currently has 173 goals in 249 appearances for Manchester City, leaving him just two behind Henry ahead of this weekend's top-of-the-table clash with .

As he closes in on that foreign goalscoring record, Aguero acknowledged that he is nearing the end of his time in the Premier League while admitting that it would be an honour to surpass a legend like Henry.

"I'm happy to have scored so many goals and to be close to overtaking a great player like Thierry Henry, an incredible player who made history in the league," Aguero told Football.

"To beat it would be something extraordinary, a moment that will remain engraved for all my life. I will continue to work hard to achieve this as soon as possible.

"I especially want to continue to enjoy playing. I came to Europe at 18, and I am 31 today. The years have passed very quickly. I have little time left, so I try to enjoy it."

Aguero's has fired nine goals in 10 Premier League matches this season, while also scoring six more goals in other competitions.

Given his efforts in last season's title-winning campaign, Aguero was among those nominated for the Ballon d'Or award.

However, the Argentinian star says that he does not believe he deserves the award, mentioning countryman Lionel Messi as the most deserving player.

"My favourite for the Ballon d'Or has always been Leo. Of course, I'm happy to be one of the named players, but my favourite is Leo no matter what happens. I'm happy when he wins."

Aguero and Manchester City are set to face in the on Wednesday, having won each of their first three matches in Europe.

After that comes this weekend's clash with Liverpool, who sit six points ahead of City in the Premier League.