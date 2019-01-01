'It was music to my ears' - Lukaku reveals what Solskjaer told him when he arrived at Man Utd

The Belgian striker has enjoyed an upturn in form since Solskjaer was appointed manager in December, and has netted six in his last four games

striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer immediately declared his intention to play attacking football when he took over as manager.

The Norwegian was appointed as Red Devils boss in December replacing Jose Mourinho, whose tactics and playing style had led to reports he had become an unpopular figure with some players.

However, it has been a different story since Solskjaer took the managerial hot seat at Old Trafford and, under his watch, United have scored 29 goals in 13 Premier League games.

They have also progressed to the quarter-finals of the , having overcome Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 stage.

That seemed impossible just a few months ago, but Solskjaer’s offensive tactics have made a real change to United’s fortunes on the pitch.

“I wasn’t there when he arrived,” Lukaku said in a Twitter Q&A session.

“When I came back he was really positive. He wanted to play attractive football, score a lot of goals and win games and, for me, it sounded like music to my ears.”

Lukaku has also seen a huge upswing in his own personal form since Solskjaer’s appointment.

The Belgian had scored just two goals in the last 16 games under Mourinho, but netted in both of his first two matches under Solskjaer.

He has continued that scoring run into the latter stages of the campaign and, in the last month, has bagged braces in wins against , and .

The striker is currently injured and missed the Red Devils' last match before the international break - a 2-1 FA Cup defeat against Wolves.

He has also been forced to sit out both of ’s qualifiers against and Cyprus.

Lukaku is unlikely to be fit for United’s next match against on Saturday, but it is hoped he could be back in time for their Premier League clash with on April 2.

The 25-year-old could have a huge role to play in the final months of the season, with Solskjaer’s men in the hunt for a top-four spot and Champions League glory.

United are currently fifth in the table, two points behind , and face in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in April.