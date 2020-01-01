'It was an amazing experience' - Nigeria striker Uchendu bids farewell to Sporting Braga

The forward will not continue with Portuguese side for the new season after she decided to end her stay with Miguel Santos' team

Braga striker Chinaza Uchendu has bid farewell to the Portuguese club following the expiration of her two-year contract.

The Portuguese Football Federation announced the premature end of the women's league on April 8 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with no title awarded and no team relegated or promoted.

Despite the 22-year-old's contract expiring on June 30, and after just 18 appearances in all competitions in the 2019-20 season, she has decided against renewing her ties with the club.

The forward joined the Portuguese outfit from Nigerian side Rivers Angels in July 2018, scoring 13 goals in 36 games and has thanked the management and fans for the amazing experience.

"Two years with Braga, I must say it was an amazing experience, being my first professional club," Uchendu told Goal.

"The support from the whole team since my arrival till my time of departure is a feeling I don't know how to describe.

"I am really going to miss everyone. Right now, I am open to new challenges and opportunities, looking forward to having a good time wherever I will be going to continue my career.

"Moving forward, I want a change of environment and secondly to play in a different league. Apart from these, Braga is really a nice place to be and I don't regret ever playing for the team.

"To the team SC Braga, thank you very much for believing in me, thank you for allowing me to be part of such a respectable and professional club, I really appreciate everyone.

"And to the fans and everyone who supported me throughout my stay at the club, thank you very much and I love you all."

The international made an impactful debut in as she scored six goals and 14 assists in 18 outings to help Braga emerge Portuguese champions for the first time in 2018.

Reflecting on her journey with Miguel Santos' team, the Super Falcons star, who also made her debut in the Uefa Women's , shared fond memories of her time in Braga.

"My best moment with the team was in 2018, a few months after my arrival we won the Taca Cup and it's something I am very proud of," she continued.

"Being part of the group that made that history is an exciting feeling and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of such success.

"For my worse, it was in 2019 when we got knocked out of the Uefa Women Champions League. It has always been my dream to play in the tournament and got the opportunity but unfortunately, we didn't go far.

"We all know it's a very tough competition and that's exactly one of the reasons I wish we qualified to the next round but I thank God for everything."

Before the league's suspension in March, titleholders Braga were placed third on the log after 28 points from 13 games - 16 points adrift of Sporting CP and leaders after 15 games.

With the no champion following the season's cancellation, she feels the decision was fair to all despite missing a chance to win a trophy.

"It was a very good decision cause at this time everyone just wants to be healthy and stay safe from the pandemic. So I think the decision is for our good and safety," she noted.

"The cancellation means we won't be able to play the league and cup finals and that is very sad for the team. This is because we were hoping to win both trophies, at worse get one out of the two to make up for the TACA Cup we lost earlier this season, unfortunately, that's not going to happen.

"Though we didn't start so well cause of our first loss of the season, the team was really starting to get back on the right track before the cancellation.

"Something I like about the team, it's a team that never gives up until the end and personally I had a good time too."

Having left Braga, Uchendu, who represented Nigeria at the Women’s World Cup stage last year, is now a free agent and is expected to secure a new club in the coming weeks.