'It was a pleasure to share so much with you' - Messi pays tribute to Sabella after 2014 World Cup coach's passing

The Albiceleste captain was joined by team-mates Sergio Aguero and Javier Mascherano in paying homage to the late trainer

Lionel Messi has paid tribute to Alejandro Sabella, crediting the former coach with inspiring some of his best football in the build-up to and during the 2014 World Cup finals.

Sabella, 66, passed away in hospital on Tuesday after almost two weeks battling the effects of an acute heart condition, which was aggravated by infection during his stay at the facility.

As both a player with the likes of River Plate, , and Estudiantes and later on the bench, the Buenos Aires native became one of Argentine football's most respected figures thanks to his tactical prowess and unassuming personality.

Aside from his spell in at the two Yorkshire clubs in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Sabella was best known outside his home country for taking Messi and the Albiceleste agonisingly close to their third World Cup title in six years ago.

The ex-Estudiantes boss made Leo captain in 2011 and his faith was rewarded with some of his finest performances in international colours, culminating in his star turn as Argentina battled to the final against .

Mario Gotze's extra-time goal ended the nation's dreams of glory, while Sabella had already vowed to resign from his post prior to the final no matter the result.

But as the sport in Argentina came to terms with losing another of its icons so soon after Diego Maradona passed away, Messi, who had been gearing up for 's meeting with when the news broke, offered a heartfelt homage to another of his national team coaches.

"It was a pleasure to share so much with you," the star said on Instagram.

"Alejandro was a great person, aside from being a model professional who shaped my career and helped me learn much from him.

"We enjoyed together some of my favourite footballing memories during qualification for the World Cup and in the World Cup itself. My condolences to all his family and friends."

Fellow 2014 veterans Sergio Aguero and Javier Mascherano also sent messages of mourning, with the striker writing on Twitter: "So much sadness. Thank you for all the trust you had in us.

"For knowing how to motivate us and pass along all of your wisdom. You were much more than a coach, thank you maestro, thank you Sabella."

Mascherano, who earlier this year ended his career at Sabella's beloved Estudiantes, added on Twitter: "I give thanks to life for having allowed our paths to cross. Fly high, maestro."

Sheffield United and Leeds United also sent their respects to their former star, one of the first non-British or Irish players to shine in English football alongside fellow Argentines Osvaldo Ardiles and Ricky Villa, who moved to in 1978 at the same time Sabella embarked on his own adventure at Bramall Lane.

The story of Alejandro Sabella & Sheffield United.



RIP, Alex. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/D7vuN7223a — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) December 8, 2020 The thoughts of everyone at #LUFC are with the friends and family of former midfielder Alejandro Sabella, who has sadly passed away. RIP Alex — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 8, 2020

One of the most moving tributes came from Estudiantes, who lifted the 2009 Copa Libertadores title under Sabella's stewardship and came within a whisper of being crowned world champions the same year against Barcelona.

"Until forever, Professor. You are the star we picked and will carry with pride on our chests," the La Plata club wrote in a series of Twitter messages paying homage to one of its favourite sons.

"Thank you for so many teachings and for your legacy. Rest in peace, the Pincha family will remember you forever.

"You have earned a place in the club's pantheon. You left your mark. You gave us eternal memories.

"Your smile will remain in the hearts of many different generations of Pincha fans."