It's official. Chelsea seal deal for Argentina international

Chelsea have wrapped up the signing of the Argentina international this summer, with an official announcement now imminent.

The 2026 World Cup ended with Spain edging Argentina by a single goal, La Roja claiming the second star in their history.

Called up to the Argentina squad, Valentin Barco barely got a look-in during the tournament.

The versatile Strasbourg man, comfortable in midfield or at left-back, spent the campaign waiting on the bench. He managed just 19 minutes against Jordan (3-1) in the third group-stage match.

A standout season with Strasbourg (3 goals and 9 assists in 43 matches) means the 21-year-old won't be heading back to the French league.

According to "Foot Mercato", the English club, part of the BlueCo group that also owns Strasbourg, have now taken a fifth player from the French side. Mike Penders, Aaron Anselmino and Djordje Datro Fofana all arrived on loan, alongside forward Emanuel Emegha.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on his "X" account that the deal is done, with the announcement due soon.

The Italian journalist explained that all the paperwork has been signed for Barco's move to Chelsea, following a verbal agreement struck last May.

Xabi Alonso now has another fresh face to call upon for the new season.







