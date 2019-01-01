'It is a problem for Man City' - FAF distances self from Mahrez's medication worries

After Sunday's Community Shield triumph, Pep Guardiola expressed worries over drugs the 28-year-old took while on duty for Algeria at Afcon

The Algerian Football Football has responded to Riyad Mahrez’s medication issue and described it as a ‘non-event’.

Following ’s victory over on Sunday, City boss Pep Guardiola said that the winger was dropped from the matchday squad due to doping control worries.

Guardiola said Mahrez took some drugs while on international duty at the 2019 , which the club doctors are yet to identify, and his absence from Sunday’s encounter was to avoid the risk of failing a doping test at Wembley Stadium.

On Wednesday, the FAF dismissed the news surrounding the national team captain, claiming the drugs were taken after the continental outing in .

“This is a non-event from the moment the player took the medication after the Africa Cup of Nations. It is a problem for Man City," the FAF said.

Meanwhile, Guardiola stated that the 28-year-old - who led Algeria to their first continental glory since 1990 in July - could return to action in Saturday’s Premier League opener against .

“A guy who rested less, but could have played some minutes, but we could not take a risk because the doctors didn't have exactly the medicines or what happened, and we did not want to take a risk,” the Spaniard said.

"Hopefully, next game against West Ham and the future, everything will be normal.”