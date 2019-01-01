'It doesn't just depend on me' - James Rodriguez waiting on Real Madrid future call

Napoli and Atletico Madrid are said to be interested in signing the Colombia international, who says the Blancos are yet to make a decision

James Rodriguez says his future lies in the hands of as he continues to be linked to a reunion with Carlo Ancelotti at .

The star spent the previous two seasons on loan at , who opted not to exercise their option to make James' deal permanent.

It has left James in a state of flux with giants Madrid seemingly keen to cash in having spent heavily to bring Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic to the Santiago Bernabeu to reinforce Zinedine Zidane's squad.

Napoli are reportedly the frontrunners to capture the attacking midfielder's signature and it is a move that would see James once again join up with Ancelotti, who took him to Madrid and Bayern.

have also been linked with a move to prise him from their rivals but James, speaking to reporters after Colombia were eliminated at the Copa America by , is in no immediate rush to decide his next move.

"I don't know yet where I will play next season," he said. "I have another three weeks to think about it.

"It doesn't just depend on me, [I] have to see what Real Madrid will decide. There are people inside who decide a lot, I can't do anything."

James' father has suggested that a move to Italy would be the preferred choice for his 27-year-old son this summer.

“I think a new change is what he needs for his career now, and [fellow Colombian] David Ospina is at Napoli now and I think he is very important,” Wilson Rodriguez told CalcioNapoli.

“Napoli are the best option for him.

“He has character and personality. Even at times of adversity, he’s always come out strongly. He was born for this, thank God.

“Between him and Ancelotti, there was immediately a lot of respect. James is grateful to Carlo for what he did, he knows how to get the best out of him and that contributed to their great friendship.

“The coach has always been very happy with his performances. I’ve heard about [the speculation] and I think a change is what he needs right now.”

James has won two medals and a La Liga title with Madrid, while he also collected a pair of trophies and a DFB-Pokal with Bayern.